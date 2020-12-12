2 Florida men charged with stealing ventilators headed to El Salvador

Two Florida men are facing federal charges that allege they stole nearly 200 ventilators the United States was shipping to El Salvador to help the Central American country treat coronavirus patients.

Yoelvis Hernandez and Luis Montero stole a trailer containing 192 ventilators from a Palm Beach County parking lot on Aug. 9 as the driver was transporting them to Miami International Airport, where they would be shipped to El Salvador, prosecutors said Friday.

Court records do not indicate if the men have attorneys.

Ventilators are used to treat coronavirus patients when they cannot breathe on their own. According to the U.S. government, El Salvador has been hard hit by the disease. The country of 6.4 million people has had 1,180 deaths or one for every 5,441 residents.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

The United States has done worse, however, with one coronavirus death per every 1,130 residents.

If you feel sick:

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map