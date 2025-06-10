2 hurt after gunfire causes rollover crash in Tampa neighborhood: TPD

The Brief Tampa police say gunfire hit a vehicle early Tuesday, causing a crash. It happened early Tuesday in the area of N. 18th St. and E. 25th Ave. TPD says two people suffered minor injuries from the crash, but were not shot.



Two people are recovering from injuries after Tampa police say gunfire hit a car at an intersection, causing the vehicle to hit a tree and overturn.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. 18th St. and E. 25th Ave.

Investigators say someone opened fire, hitting a car as it moved through the intersection.

The vehicle hit a tree and overturned, according to TPD, with two people suffering minor injuries from the crash. Police say the victims did not suffer gunshot wounds.

Police say the car also hit three parked, unoccupied vehicles.

What we don't know:

No further details on the shooting or crash have been released, with police saying the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

