Woman killed, man hurt after fight leads to stabbing at park: HCSO

A woman died and a man was hurt after Hillsborough County deputies say a dispute led to both people getting stabbed at a park on Sunday evening.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Country Run Park off Anderson Rd. in Carrollwood shortly before 7 p.m.

Deputies say a man and woman were involved in a dispute, and they each went to the hospital with stab wounds.

The woman died at the hospital, according to HCSO, while the man remains hospitalized as of Monday morning.

What they're saying:

"This violent incident, in a place meant for families and children, is both disturbing and unacceptable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our detectives are committed to uncovering the full truth behind this tragic incident. If anyone has information that could assist in this investigation, I urge you to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released the names or ages of the people involved in the incident.

