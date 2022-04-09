2 injured in Sarasota shooting, deputies say

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday morning.

It happened in the 2100 block of 32nd Street in Sarasota.

Deputies say the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477, or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

