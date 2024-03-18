2 skydivers injured after hard landing in Lake Wales: Police

Two skydivers were injured after making a hard landing in Lake Wales on Monday afternoon, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, there were two separate calls within Lake Wales Fire Department's jurisdiction reporting the two falls.

The first call was dispatched at 2:57 p.m. near the intersection of Dr JA Wiltshire Avenue E/Scenic Hwy N in Lake Wales.

Courtesy: David Clemons

A FOX 13 viewer, David Clemons, said that a skydiver crashed on his street, which is the same street PCFR was dispatched to.

Clemons said that there were a couple of other people who were injured in the adjoining neighborhood.

Emergency personnel found three skydivers, according to police. One skydiver was able to land without injury. However, officials say the two others sustained non-life threatening injuries.

PCFR says they responded to the scene and transported one patient via AEROMED.

Courtesy: David Clemons

The second call was dispatched around 3:05 p.m. near the intersection of Seminole Ave E/1st St N, according to authorities. PCFR also transported one patient from the scene via AEROMED at that intersection.

Witnesses told Lake Wales police that two of the skydiver’s parachutes were fully open, and the third appeared to be partially tangled.

Investigators discovered that the skydivers were among a group of 14 people who jumped from a skydive plane at an altitude of 14,500’ to practice crew formations. According to officers, the plane departed from and landed at the Lake Wales Airport, located at 450 S. Airport Rd. Lake Wales, FL 33859.

Police say a few other skydivers landed a little off course in nearby pastures, but there were no other injures.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

