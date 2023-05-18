St. Petersburg 'Ride of Silence' bicyclists push for safer roads

The annual "Ride of Silence" in Downtown St. Petersburg honors bicyclists who have been seriously injured or killed, and pushes for safer roads.

"We’re kind of a vulnerable population out there, and we’ve had an incredible increase in the number of cyclists since COVID, since the introduction of electric bikes, we have older and younger generations, getting on bikes," said Peter Wray, the ride’s organizer and member of the St. Petersburg Bicycle Club.

There were 20 cyclists who participated in this year's "Ride of Silence".

St. Petersburg Bicycle Club ride down the street.

The amount of cyclist deaths is approaching a record level.

An average of two people are killed or seriously injured on Pinellas County roads every day, according to transportation planning agency, Forward Pinellas.

This annual "Ride of Silence" in part, honors bicyclists that have been injured or killed while riding, but also calls to action for drivers to share the road.

St. Petersburg Bicycle Club riding together.

"We are all in a hurry, sometimes to get someplace, but you really just need to slow down and take a breath and just share the road with everyone," said Margaret Joffe, who is part of the St. Petersburg Bicycle Club. "I know we sometimes don’t share the road, but we are working really hard on trying to make sure everyone does everything they should to share the road."

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the number of bicycle crashes and injuries in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties are close to exceeding the amount that has happened in any of the past 11 years.

Cyclists are hoping for better infrastructure that makes the roads safer for everyone.