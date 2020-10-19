2,000 people voted in first hour of early voting in Hillsborough, elections officials say

article

Early voting kicked off Monday morning in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties, while several other counties are scheduled to begin early voting on Tuesday.

According to Hillsborough County elections officials, 2,000 people voted in the first hour.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. every day, including weekends, until November 1.

Hillsborough opened two new early voting sites this year: one at Raymond James Stadium, and the other at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.

At Amalie, voter turnout started off light. Shortly after the site opened, there were no lines and no wait.

But not far away in South Tampa, people began lining up long before the doors opened at the Jan Platt Library. Around 6:40 a.m., up to 75 people were patiently waiting for the process to start.

A much smaller crowd of voters turned out early at the Blythe Andrews Library just off Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

All the sites are taking precautions to protect voters from COVID-19. Poll workers are wearing masks and voters are being asked to wear face coverings as well.

Those heading out to the polls should expect social distancing and will use a disposable stylus to cut down on contact between people.

The sites are also acting as drop-off sites for mail-in ballots. Each location has a tent where you can drive up and drop your ballot directly into a ballot box.



