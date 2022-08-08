2022 Florida Primary: Early voting begins in Hillsborough County — here's what to know

In Hillsborough County, polls open Monday morning for early voters who don't want to wait until Aug. 23 to cast their ballot.

The doors will open at 26 different locations across the county, giving voters a chance to push their candidate forward ahead of the primary. The deadline to register to vote already passed.

This year, the county has opened additional polling locations for voters to choose from, but voters don’t even have to leave their houses if they don’t want.

Mail-in ballots can still be requested until Aug. 13 and each of the 26 locations will have a secure ballot intake station for those who want to drop their mail-in ballot off in person.

With early voting during the primary, you can pick any location to cast your vote. Election leaders say the primaries typically have a lower turnout, but stress it’s still important to make your voice heard

A list of early voting locations can be found here: www.votehillsborough.gov/VOTERS/Early-Voting

For those who do choose to vote in person, make sure you have identification. You can bring one or two of the following forms of identification that include your signature and photo.

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)Government Employee IDIf your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.

Without your ID, you can still vote with a provisional ballot, but that will have to be approved in order to count.

"Florida is a closed primary state. What that means is that if you belong to one of that major parties, this is your opportunity to move your candidates forward to the general election, said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. "But there's also stuff for people that are no party affiliation or other minor parties to vote on in this election."

As for the rest of the Bay Area, early voting begins this week:

August 11: Highlands County

August 12: Citrus County

August 13: Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Pasco County, Manatee County, and Hernando County.

