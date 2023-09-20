Bradenton couple arrested for sexually assaulting children, making child porn: Deputies

article

A Bradenton couple was arrested after detectives discovered that they were producing child pornography, according to deputies.

Investigators say that the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received several cyber tips on June 5, 2023. The tips came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about sexual abuse material being sent online via Facebook.

Detectives discovered that Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24, were sending the messages through Facebook. Officials verified the images as child exploitation material.

The investigation led detectives to believe the transmitted material came from the 5000 block of 23rd Street West, Bradenton. According to authorities, the investigation continued and on Sept. 13, 2023, detectives contacted Campany and Bassler and got probable case for a search warrant of the home.

After the warrant was served, several electronics were taken including the tablet listed in the cyber tip, according to officials.

Deputies say that forensics on the devices found numerous exploitation images and videos showing both Bassler and Campany performing sex acts on children. Authorities say the abuse could have occurred for six months or more.

According to Lieutenant Mark Morie, one of the victims was taken to New York.

Detectives say there were three victims ranging from 10 months to 10 years old. According to Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, the couple had a personal relationship with the victims.

Investigators say both Bassler and Campany have confessed to the crimes.

"So in my experience in this case, it was a form of grooming. Nick Bassler was grooming Sierra Cavani through their relationship to push the sexual assaults with children further. That's based on what she has told us. And in my experience that is believable," shared Lieutenant Morie during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sierra Campany was arrested on Sept. 14, 2023 for capital sexual battery.

Nicholas Bassler Jr. was arrested for the same charge on Sept. 15, 2023. Authorities say Bassler had a previous arrest in Bradenton in 2018 for a lewd and lascivious offense.

Officials say they each face additional charges for possession, transmission, and production of child pornography.

"This is a mandatory life in prison. And I'm glad to say that hopefully that's where they will spend the rest of their life, and we'll get them away from any of the children living in Manatee County," said Sheriff Rick Wells.

Detectives think there could be more victims.

"They have had personal contact, and we believe they may have had contact with other children based on the information we're getting and the forensics. So we just want to make sure that there are no other victims out there," said Morie.

Anyone who suspects a child has been in contact with Nicholas Bassler, Jr. or Sierra Campany is asked to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2522.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.