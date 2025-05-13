24-year Pasco County school employee arrested on child porn charges: FDLE

The Brief A 24-year Pasco County school employee has been arrested on child porn charges, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The suspect, Joseph Watson, was a music teacher at Oakstead Elementary School and a summer bible school teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in Carrollwood. If convicted, Watson faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.



A Pasco County elementary school teacher and summer bible school teacher is facing several criminal charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to state prosecutors.

FDLE Special Agent in Charge, Mark Brutnell, says that the investigation began after his agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Friday.

Investigators were able to verify that Joseph Watson was the potential owner of the social media account with the illegal material.

Mugshot of Joseph Watson. Courtesy: Pasco County Jail.

On Monday, FDLE agents met with Watson at Oakstead Elementary School where he worked as a music teacher. He was also a summer bible school teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in Carrollwood.

During the interview, Watson admitted to owning the account that sent and received the child pornography. Investigators say that Watson did not produce the images.

What they're saying:

"It’s hard to find a more depraved example of someone who betrayed the local community's trust than Mr. Watson," Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement on social media. "My prosecutors will bring down the full weight of the law on this predator."

Brutnell says that early investigation efforts don’t suggest that Watson was a hands-on offender with any of the kids he worked around.

Pasco County school officials have informed the parents and students of the arrest, and they are asking them to reach out if they have any concerns about Watson's behavior around their child.

"If these individuals on the internet think they can hide, keep distributing it, keep producing it, keep selling it. We are out there, and we will catch you," Brutnell said. "Whether it’s 1.2 million or one. One is too many, so we will be out there on the internet trying to protect the most vulnerable."

Watson is a 24-year employee of Pasco County schools, having been hired in 2001.

What's next:

There could be more charges to come as investigators are still in the process of downloading images off of devices that Watson owns.

If convicted, Watson faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison. He is currently being held in the Pasco County Jail.

Charges

Two counts of possession of child pornography

Two counts of promotion of child pornography

Two counts of use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

