2,811 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Saturday; 74 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 2,811 Saturday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 714,615.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 14,628, an increase of 74 since Friday's update. In addition, a total of 175 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Pinellas and Manatee Counties are reporting four new deaths, Sumter County is reporting three, Hernando and Pasco Counties are reporting two additional deaths and Citrus and DeSoto Counties are each reporting one new death.

Of the 714,615 cases, 705,965 are Florida residents while 8,650 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 42,765

Pinellas: 22,444

Sarasota: 8,330

Manatee: 11,732

Sumter: 2,438

Polk: 20,353

Citrus: 2,822

Hernando: 3,233

Pasco: 9,445

Highlands: 2,213

DeSoto: 1,583

Hardee: 1,385

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Saturday, 2,039 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 44,623 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,362,516 residents have been tested in the state as of Saturday -- about 25% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Source: Florida Department of Health

Monday's 738 new cases represented the first time in 118 days that the increase was less than 1,000. The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that's good enough to move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for over 40 days. It was at 4.79% on Friday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Source: Florida Department of Health

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

