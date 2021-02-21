3 arrested after shooting at driver on I-4 with stolen handguns, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Nasir Hanton, Jaquayne Davis and Jahnoy Palmer Saturday afternoon after they say the men shot at a driver multiple times on I-4.

According to troopers, a 40-year-old man from Jacksonville was traveling eastbound on I-4 when he noticed that an Infinite Q50 nearly slammed into the back of his vehicle when it overtook him at a high speed.

As the Infinite passed the man, troopers say it slowed down and three men inside showed a handgun and fired multiple times at the victim.

The three men then continued eastbound on I-4. The victim followed them until his vehicle became disabled near County Line Road due to six bullet holes in the car, troopers said.

According to the FHP, another witness followed the suspects into Polk County, where troopers on patrol located the Infinite near mile marker 38.

Troopers stopped the vehicle at the Polk rest stop near mile marker 46 and arrested the three suspects. Troopers found three handguns inside the car, two of which were reported stolen in Hillsborough County.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app