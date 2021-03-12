3 arrested for DUIs after wrong-way driver causes series of crashes on Courtney Campbell Causeway

article

Clearwater police arrested three drivers early Friday morning following a series of crashes on the Courtney Campbell Causeway that started with a wrong-way driver.

Investigators say multiple 911 calls came in shortly after midnight, reporting a car going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the causeway.

After one crash, the driver and passenger of the wrong-way vehicle switched positions and the car continued the correct way westbound, according to Clearwater police, who said both drivers were impaired.

Officers were able to stop the car nearby on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

A Clearwater officer who had responded to one of the related crashes was assisting that driver when another drunk driver ran into his patrol vehicle.

The officer was not injured in the crash but the police SUV sustained serious damage, the agency said.

The occupants of the wrong-way vehicle were identified as 23-year-old Juan Caraballo Guerrero and 30-year-old Veronica Tejada.

Police said Guerrero was the initial driver who was involved in the first crash, and charged him with DUI with property damage, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of marijuana.

Officers charged Tejada with DUI and possession of marijuana.

The driver who crashed into the police vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Maria Perdomo. She was charged with DUI.

All three were booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

"In today's era of ride shares and designated drivers and other alternatives, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a car if you have been drinking," said Police Chief Dan Slaughter.

No injuries were reported in any of the Friday morning crashes.