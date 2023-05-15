3 killed in crash involving dump truck in Parrish, troopers say

article

Three people were killed in a crash involving a dump truck Monday afternoon in Parrish, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they are now investigating the crash on County Road 675 and Jim Davis Road. An SUV and dump truck were both involved in the crash.

Pictured: Scene of a triple fatal crash involving a dump truck in Parrish.

The three people killed were all in the SUV, according to troopers.

FHP is at the crash scene where their investigation is underway. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.