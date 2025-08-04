3-year-old girl dies after suffering injury, Pinellas deputies investigating

The Brief Pinellas County deputies say a 3-year-old girl died after being rushed to the hospital Sunday night. Deputies responded to a report of an injured child at the Stonegate Apartments in Palm Harbor, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing.



A child died at the hospital after suffering an injury on Sunday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

PCSO says deputies responded to a report of an injured child at the Stonegate Apartments off U.S. 19 N in Palm Harbor around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pinellas County deputies say a 3-year-old girl died after suffering an injury Sunday night.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died, according to deputies.

What we don't know:

No further details surrounding the child's death have been released. The investigation is ongoing.