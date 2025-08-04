3-year-old girl dies after suffering injury, Pinellas deputies investigating
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A child died at the hospital after suffering an injury on Sunday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
PCSO says deputies responded to a report of an injured child at the Stonegate Apartments off U.S. 19 N in Palm Harbor around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pinellas County deputies say a 3-year-old girl died after suffering an injury Sunday night.
The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died, according to deputies.
What we don't know:
No further details surrounding the child's death have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.