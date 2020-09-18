3,255 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Friday; 139 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,255 Friday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 677,660.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 13,225, an increase of 139 since Thursday's update. In addition, a total of 162 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Pinellas County reported five new deaths, Hillsborough reported three, Hernando and Polk each reported two, while Citrus, Pasco, Sarasota, and Sumter counties each reported one more.

Of the 677,660 cases, 669,684 are Florida residents while 7,976 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 40,349

Pinellas: 21,359

Sarasota: 7,795

Manatee: 11,087

Sumter: 2,140

Polk: 18,915

Citrus: 2,586

Hernando: 2,974

Pasco: 8,729

Highlands: 2,046

DeSoto: 1,543

Hardee: 1,268

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Friday, 2,383 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 42,234 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,024,730 residents have been tested in the state as of Thursday -- about 23.4% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 108th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down, remaining below 10% for four weeks. It was at 4.18% on Thursday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov.

