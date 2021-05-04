3,682 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 92 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,682 Tuesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida since the pandemic began is now 2,249,535.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 35,399, an increase of 92 since Monday's update. In addition, a total of 703 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Polk County reported nine new deaths, Pinellas reported five, while Hernando and Pasco each reported two.

Of the 2,249,535 cases, 2,207,422 are Florida residents while 42,113 are non-Florida residents in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 136,507

Pinellas: 79,236

Sarasota: 32,599

Manatee: 38,428

Sumter: 9,307

Polk: 68,224

Citrus: 11,052

Hernando: 13,880

Pasco: 41,088

Highlands: 8,495

DeSoto: 4,314

Hardee: 3,125

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,088, with the state reporting a total of 91,169 hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Monday, 12,790 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 39,444 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 6,420,478 have completed all necessary doses.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. It began to increase again in the winter, then dropped, but has begun to slowly increase again.

The rate of positive new tests declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season and into 2021 before dipping again. It was at 6.11% on Monday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable. Now, with vaccinations more widespread, deaths are generally decreasing, epecially among the senior population.

