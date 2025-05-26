4 killed after car crashes, 'rolls' into Hillsborough County home
RUSKIN, Fla. - Four people died after a vehicle crashed, then "rolled" into a nearby home on Sunday night, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
What we know:
The sheriff's office says the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Shell Point Rd. West and 32nd St. Northwest in Ruskin.
Four adults were found dead inside the vehicle, which ended up hitting a nearby home, according to HCSO.
Deputies say no one inside the home was injured, and no criminal activity is suspected.
What we don't know:
HCSO did not release the names or ages of the four people killed in the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
