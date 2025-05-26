Expand / Collapse search

4 killed after car crashes, 'rolls' into Hillsborough County home

Published  May 26, 2025 5:50am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • A crash in Ruskin on Sunday night left four people dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • HCSO says the crash happened near Shell Point Rd. West and 32nd St. Northwest.
    • The vehicle "rolled" into a nearby home, but no one inside the home was injured, according to deputies.

RUSKIN, Fla. - Four people died after a vehicle crashed, then "rolled" into a nearby home on Sunday night, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Shell Point Rd. West and 32nd St. Northwest in Ruskin.

Four adults were found dead inside the vehicle, which ended up hitting a nearby home, according to HCSO.

Deputies say no one inside the home was injured, and no criminal activity is suspected.

What we don't know:

HCSO did not release the names or ages of the four people killed in the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

