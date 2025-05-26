4 killed after car crashes, 'rolls' into Hillsborough County home

The Brief A crash in Ruskin on Sunday night left four people dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says the crash happened near Shell Point Rd. West and 32nd St. Northwest. The vehicle "rolled" into a nearby home, but no one inside the home was injured, according to deputies.



Four people died after a vehicle crashed, then "rolled" into a nearby home on Sunday night, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Shell Point Rd. West and 32nd St. Northwest in Ruskin.

Four adults were found dead inside the vehicle, which ended up hitting a nearby home, according to HCSO.

Deputies say no one inside the home was injured, and no criminal activity is suspected.

What we don't know:

HCSO did not release the names or ages of the four people killed in the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

