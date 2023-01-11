4 steps to finally get rid of clutter without throwing everything away

Getting organized is a goal many make around the beginning of the year, and in the spring, but many also struggle getting rid of clutter because it’s sentimental or "might be useful one day."

FOX 4 Dallas consumer reporter Steve Noviello joined Russel Rhodes on Good Day Tampa Bay to share tips for how to decide what to keep, preserve precious memories and finally let go of stuff that’s not really worth storing.

Problem: Procrastination

Getting started can be the hardest part when it comes to cleaning out those closets. It might feel like starting a project you know you won’t finish.

Having a plan is the first step. Use Steve’s three-category system and then make a goal. Do you want to reduce the items in two closets down to one? Maybe you want to clear out space to store a new, larger item like a paddleboard or lawn equipment.

Steve says, no matter what the goal, overcome the anxiety and get started.

Category 1: The "just in case" pile

The "just in case" pile includes a dress you'll never wear, 70s themed clothes, uncomfortable shoes, and bulky items

That pair of "goal" pants is already out of style. When you lose the weight, treat yourself to a new pair.

Those high-top shoes aren’t coming back in style, either. It’s time to let them go.

The "just in case" pile of clothes you'll never wear

"We call it the denial pile," Steve said. "Nobody is having a seventies theme party anytime soon. Get rid of it. Uncomfortable shoes, bulky items, gold clothing… If you absolutely need to keep something, limit yourself to one small box."

Category 2: The "fix it" pile

Broken jewelry, chipped dinnerware, old holiday cards and that shirt with a missing button -- if you don't fix it in the next 30 days, you probably don't need it

Everyone has a box of things that will be good as new, once they’ve been repaired. Broken jewelry, a suitcase with a handle that always gets stuck and a mug with a perfectly broken handle that will just need a little glue – it’s essentially trash until you do something about it.

Steve said set a time limit, starting now. If you haven’t fixed it in 30 days, it’s not important enough to your life and should go in the trash, or be donated to an organization that rehabs broken items (like this non-profit in Pinellas County that refurbishes bicycles for kids in need).

Steve has a caveat, though.

"There is a little footnote here. I have things that are incredibly sentimental to me. That mug from college from a donut shop I used to spend a lot of time in. It's got a huge chip in the back of it. I don't care. OK, [the mug is] small. It sits on a shelf. I like to keep it. It makes me happy. You're allowed to do that. It's your stuff," Steve said.

Category 3: Paper clutter, including kids’ art

You don't have to get rid of all your kids' paper drawings and cards. Choose your favorites and preserve the rest in a way you'll actually enjoy more

Steve acknowledges this could be the most difficult one, especially for parents, including himself.

"It's artwork from my kids. I adore those boys. However, do I need the hard copy of [their art]? Probably not," he said.

Not convinced? Use your phone’s camera or a scanner and make digital copies. Buy a digital frame to display the photos and save them forever. You may find that you see and appreciate those lovely works of art more in digital form than in paper form, you might feel better about letting the paper copies go.

Use your phone or a scanner to save memories on paper -- in digital form -- forever

"It's not doing you any good tucked into a drawer somewhere. So have it on display where you can actually enjoy it… Limit any hard copy saves to a single box," Steve said.

He prioritizes which ones he saves in two ways: 1) How much he enjoys it and 2) originality.

The lowest priority, for Steve, are coloring book pages, where kids have put color on someone else’s picture.

The highest priority are handwritten cards and original works of art.

The main goal is to declutter, but also to change the way you view what’s most valuable and why.

For more tips from Steve Noviello, visit facebook.com/savemesteve.