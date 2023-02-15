4 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Bradenton, deputies say

Four teenagers in Manatee County are facing felony charges in the shooting death of a 15-year-old last November.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the teens were selling guns and were in the process of a robbery when the fatal shooting occurred in the in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton.

Deputies say a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 13-year-old have been charged with felony murder, while 18-year-old Uriel Carrillo has been charged with accessory after the fact, which is a second-degree felony.

According to law enforcement, the 15-year-old, who is not being identified due to Marsy’s Law, appears to have been shot in self-defense.

The fatal shooting is under investigation.

