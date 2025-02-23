4-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in Davenport Friday: DPD

The Brief A 4-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself on Friday, according to the Davenport Police Department. The boy has been identified as Chosen Morris. Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker is holding a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m. to share more about this tragic incident.



The boy has been identified as Chosen Morris. His parents are Robert and Quinta Morris.

The 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in Davenport on Friday night has been identified as Chosen Morris.

The incident happened on Friday evening when police say the family of five was preparing for an evening outing which included pizza and board games.

Detectives say they believe the boy was excited about the night out and went to the car to wait for the rest of the family, when he found the handgun under the driver's seat.

Quinta Morris told police she heard a "pop" and thought the children had broken something.

She began looking for Chosen and noticed the door to the garage was open.

That's when she found him with a gunshot wound to the head. Her and Robert Morris then took Chosen to AdventHealth Heart of Florida, which was about two miles from their home.

Chosen was later taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children where he later died.

Detectives say the gun involved was a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun.

What they're saying:

Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker spoke about the tragedy.

"This is a tragic accident. As a father and grandfather, I can't imagine what Mr. and Mrs. Morris are going through right now," Parker said. "Our prayers are certainly with the Morris family as they endure this heartbreaking tragedy."

What's next:

Parker is holding a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m. to share more about this incident.

