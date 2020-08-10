4,155 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 91 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 4,155 Monday as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 536,961.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 8,277, an increase of 91 since Sunday's update. In addition, a total of 131 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Manatee County reported 35 new deaths, Sarasota reported eight, Polk reported two, while Pasco and Hernando each reported one.

Of the 536,961 cases, 531,217 are Florida residents while 5,744 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 32,731

Pinellas: 17,941

Sarasota: 6,256

Manatee: 9,340

Sumter: 1,307

Polk: 14,475

Citrus: 1,548

Hernando: 2,028

Pasco: 7,114

Highlands: 1,449

DeSoto: 1,358

Hardee: 976

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Monday, 6,904 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 30,785 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,020,073 people have been tested in the state as of Monday -- about 18.7% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 69th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests has increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down slightly. It was at 8.6% on Sunday, the most recent date available.

As the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has also reflected the same upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

