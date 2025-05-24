43 arrests made after HCSO crime operation to remove drugs and guns from streets

The Brief 43 arrests were made after a Hillsborough County crime operation to remove drugs and guns from the streets. HCSO's Street Crimes Units from all five patrol districts were involved in the two-day operation. Nicolas French, Maxie Eddins, Jenna Clary and Dexter Myers were all arrested by Hillsborough County deputies.



A crime operation throughout Hillsborough County yielded 43 arrests, 188 traffic stops, and the removal of dangerous drugs and illegal firearms, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

HCSO's Street Crimes Units from all five patrol districts were involved in the two-day operation.

By the numbers:

Results from the operation

Guns seized: 3

Fentanyl: 130.6 grams

Cocaine: 3.3 grams

Cannabis: 79.1 grams

Methamphetamine: 10.8 grams

Oxycodone Pills: 2.1 grams

Spice: 23.4 grams

MDMA: 1 gram

THC Resin Oil: 53.2 grams

Nicolas French, Maxie Eddins, Jenna Clary and Dexter Myers were all arrested by Hillsborough County deputies.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

READ: 25-year-old charged with DUI after deadly crash in Tampa

Eddins, 49, and Clary, 32, drove away from deputies at high speeds throughout a residential area before driving onto I-4.

Deputies found more than 127 grams of fentanyl with Clary. Eddins, who has several narcotics violations, now faces charges including fleeing law enforcement, false imprisonment and cocaine possession.

Myers, 58, had an active felony warrant related to violations of his status as a registered sex offender.

French, 31, is a documented MPR Gang member and criminal registrant. He was arrested during a traffic stop in possession of cannabis sativa resin and drug paraphernalia.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: