48-year-old Dallas police officer dies because of COVID-19

Dallas police are honoring a veteran officer who lost his fight with COVID-19.

Family members said before Sgt. Bronc McCoy got sick he was a healthy 48-year-old man.

He was recovering at home last week when his condition suddenly took a turn for the worse.

On Facebook, family members said he had a stroke and was put on a ventilator. He died Monday afternoon.

Dallas Police Department Chief Renee Hall said Sgt. McCoy was an outstanding officer who dedicated his life to serving others.

FOX 4 interviewed him a few years ago after he helped stop a man from jumping off a bridge in south Dallas. Sgt. McCoy distracted the man, allowing another officer to grab him and pull him to safety.

Many called them heroes for their quick actions.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also said he was heartbroken over Sgt. McCoy’s death.

The officer leaves behind two young children.