4th teen suspect arrested in 2022 Brandon murder case: HCSO

Investigators in Hillsborough County have arrested the fourth and final teenage suspect in a murder case dating back to 2022.

Deputies arrested Tony Shepard, Jr., 16, on Tuesday while executing a search warrant at the home where he lives. The sheriff's office says drugs, guns and cash were found at the home.

HCSO says Shepard, Jr., and three other teens – Jamerius Bennefield, Jyi'Keem Henry and Demitrus Bailey – killed a 16-year-old during a drug deal along Lake Chapman Drive in Brandon on November 23, 2022.

Deputies say they identified Shepard, Jr., as the driver in the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones. It is our hope this helps bring them closure, knowing that justice will be served," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement Tuesday night.

