Three Tampa teens charged in deadly armed robbery provide DNA sample for prosecutors

Three Tampa teens, that aren't even old enough to drive, are now facing murder charges.

Demitrus Devon Bailey, Jyi’keem Henry and Jamerius Bennefield were all 15 years old, when they were charged with two counts of armed robbery and murder in the first degree in January.

Prosecutors say all three were involved in an armed robbery that ended in murder last November, and now, prosecutors want their DNA to prove it.

READ: Woman was shoplifting at Florida mall when her car burst into flames with 2 children left alone inside: police

Prosecutor Jessica O’Connor asked a Tampa judge to allow her to collect the evidence.

"Judge, we’re just here for the states motion to compel a buccal swab," explained O’Connor.

Tampa Judge Laura Ward responded, "I did receive and reviewed the motion."

Prosecutors say on November 23, 2022, the trio decided to target a teenager sitting in his car outside the Lakewood Place Apartments on Chapman Drive in Brandon. Investigators say one of the boys pulled out a gun and tried to rob the victim.

MORE: Suspect armed carjackers arrested after crashing into police cruiser during pursuit, officers say

They say there was a struggle for the weapon and multiple shots were fired, striking the victim in the neck and killing him. Prosecutors say fingerprint evidence was collected from the victim and the crime scene.

Now, they want to determine what role each teenager played in the crime, including who pulled the trigger.

Back in court, O’Connor said she had a detective on hand to collect the samples. The lawyers representing the three teens did not object to the collection of DNA. Each defendant was taken to a back room of the courtroom to provide a saliva sample.

All three have pled not guilty to the charges and are expected to be back in court in August.