5,570 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 178 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 5,570 Sunday, after not issuing a daily report Saturday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 734,491.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 15,364, an increase of 178 since Friday's update. In addition, a total of 188 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Hillsborough County is reporting 15 additional deaths, Polk County is reporting five new deaths, Sarasota is reporting four new deaths, Citrus and Manatee Counties are each reporting three new deaths, Hernando, Pinellas, and Highlands Counties are each reporting two new deaths and Sumter County is reporting one additional death.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 44,138

Pinellas: 23,161

Sarasota: 8,639

Manatee: 12,143

Sumter: 2,644

Polk: 21,118

Citrus: 2,947

Hernando: 3,348

Pasco: 9,831

Highlands: 2,346

DeSoto: 1,605

Hardee: 1,455

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Sunday, 2,121 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 45,675 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 5,557,698 residents have been tested in the state as of Sunday -- about 25.9% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Last Monday's 738 new cases represented the first time in 118 days that the increase was less than 1,000 and the only day since. The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that's good enough to move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for two months. It was at 4.75% on Saturday the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through September -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

