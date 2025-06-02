6 neglected dogs without food or water rescued from Polk County home, 2 men arrested: PCSO

The Brief Six neglected dogs without access to food or water were rescued from a Polk County home, according to the Sheriff's Office. The temperature inside the home was 107 degrees and deputies say the dogs were seen visibly panting. Alan Alderman and Thornton Arnold were charged with six counts of animal neglect, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.



Two men have been arrested in Polk County for animal neglect after deputies say they discovered six dogs that were living in deplorable conditions with no power or ventilation.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that the temperature inside the home was 107 degrees and the dogs were seen visibly panting.

By the numbers:

PCSO says that the body temperatures of the dogs reached 105 degrees and ammonia levels in the home reached 25 ppm, which is a hazardous reading compared to the clean air standard of 0 ppm.

As deputies moved through the home, they found no accessible food or water. Trash and other items were stacked to the ceiling in one of the bedrooms, making it impossible to move throughout the area.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

From outside the home, investigators say they could smell trash, feces and urine.

Nobody was initially found at the home, but during the investigation, 29-year-old Alan Alderman and 65-year-old Thornton Arnold arrived and claimed that the dogs were theirs.

Alderman said that three of the dogs belonged to his girlfriend, who is currently in jail. The two suspects claimed that they were unaware that the sixth dog existed.

Sheriff Grady Judd says that this will not be tolerated and people who abuse animals will pay for their crimes.

What they're saying:

"We don’t tolerate animal abuse in Polk County. These dogs suffered due to pure neglect and now, their abusers are right where they belong," Judd said.

Both Alderman and Arnold were charged with six counts of animal neglect, which is a first-degree misdemeanor, before being taken to the Polk County Jail.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they took the dogs to Polk County Animal Control for medical evaluation and treatment.

