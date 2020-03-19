6-year-old elementary school student tests positive for coronavirus in South Florida

An elementary school student in South Florida has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

WPEC reports the 6-year-old boy is a student at Del Prado Elementary School in Boca Raton. School administrators sent a letter home to parents, saying one of their students had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am writing to notify you that the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has confirmed that a student at Del Prado has tested positive for COVID-19," Principal Sari Myers wrote in the letter, which was sent out Wednesday. "The District was notified late yesterday, but was not given sufficient information to inform parents and staff until this morning."

The student had last been at school on Friday, March 13, and was tested Tuesday, March 17, the school said.

The child is the youngest person in Florida to test positive for the virus, according to WPTV.

