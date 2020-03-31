634 new cases of coronavirus in Florida; total cases top 6,300

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 634 since Monday evening as more people get tested across the state.

The total number of cases in Florida is now 6,338, with six newly-reported deaths so far Tuesday, including one new death in Hillsborough County; 77 deaths have been reported, in total.

Of the 6,338 cases, 6,096 are Florida residents while 242 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 61,802 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 291

Pinellas: 144

Sarasota: 71

Manatee: 48

Sumter: 49

Polk: 73

Citrus: 19

Hernando: 23

Pasco: 41

DeSoto: 7

Highlands: 15

Hardee: 0

MAP: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases

A total of 715 patients are hospitalized in Florida. The state is not providing a total number of "recovered' coronavirus cases.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Florida announced Monday that public schools would remain online-only through May 1 at least in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map