634 new cases of coronavirus in Florida; total cases top 6,300
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 634 since Monday evening as more people get tested across the state.
The total number of cases in Florida is now 6,338, with six newly-reported deaths so far Tuesday, including one new death in Hillsborough County; 77 deaths have been reported, in total.
Of the 6,338 cases, 6,096 are Florida residents while 242 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.
A total of 61,802 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:
Hillsborough: 291
Pinellas: 144
Sarasota: 71
Manatee: 48
Sumter: 49
Polk: 73
Citrus: 19
Hernando: 23
Pasco: 41
DeSoto: 7
Highlands: 15
Hardee: 0
MAP: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases
A total of 715 patients are hospitalized in Florida. The state is not providing a total number of "recovered' coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, Florida announced Monday that public schools would remain online-only through May 1 at least in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
If you feel sick:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
Map of known COVID-19 cases:
