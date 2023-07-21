7-year-old Crystal River boy competing for 'Best Mullet' in national competition

article

A 7-year-old from Crystal River is competing in a national competition for the title "Best Mullet in America."

Matthew Skorupski said he's been growing out his hair for the last two years to hopefully take home to crown. And, he's been rocking his mullet like a pro.

"It’s business, but there's a party in the back," said 7-year-old Skorupski.

READ: Fierce black bear 'UFC match' caught on camera in Florida homeowner's yard: 'Never seen that before'

Skorupski's mullet has moved him into the second round of voting in the USA Mullet Championships. He's in the kids category, vying for "Best Mullet in America," and he needs your vote.

The competition also raises money for the Homes for Wounded Warriors organization, which was founded by another big Mullet guy – former NFL star Jared Allen.

"My baby has been trying so hard, he's going to different stores passing out fliers asking everyone to vote for him," said his mother Amy Olivo. "I love mullet myself, so I think it’s cute," she said.

You can vote for Matthew Skorupski's mullet daily by clicking here.