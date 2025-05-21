75% of sunscreen products are not safe: EWG study

The Brief 75% of sunscreen products are not safe, according to a new study by the Environmental Working Group. Most products were deemed ineffective due to the lack of sun protection, or they included harmful chemical ingredients. The report points towards sunscreens with SPF 50 or higher, saying they may only offer slightly better protection.



As summer kicks into full swing, it's important to protect your skin from the sun and the first step to doing so is choosing the right sunscreen.

A new report from the Environmental Working Group found that only a quarter of the sun blockers on the market are effective.

On this year’s list is only 500 sunscreen products out of more than 2,000 that were tested.

Most products were deemed ineffective due to the lack of sun protection, or they included harmful chemical ingredients.

EWG recommends using mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, and they also advise against chemical filters as they are being studied for possible health and environmental effects.

The report points towards sunscreens with SPF 50 or higher, saying they may only offer slightly better protection.

What you can do:

Overall, the group states the best sunscreen is the one you wear and apply often.

For more information, you can visit the group's website.

