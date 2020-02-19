77-year-old man thwarts robber with basic boxing skills

A 77-year-old man was lauded by the South Wales Police for defending himself against a man attempting to rob him while he used an ATM outside a grocery store in Cardiff, Wales, on February 5.

Surveillance video shows the man getting out of his car and using the ATM. As he walks back to his car, he is approached by a suspect wearing a black hat, a high-vis vest and a backpack.

According to the South Wales Police Cardiff Facebook page, the suspect demanded cash and the victim's bank card.

The suspect is seen grabbing the man and shoving him. Eventually, the man breaks free, gets into a boxing stance and raises two fists toward the would-be robber. The pair are seen throwing jabs at each other before the suspect fled.

“The victim bravely fought off the suspect who made off empty-handed,” police said in a Facebook post.

The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times on the South Wales police Facebook page.

The suspect is still at large.

