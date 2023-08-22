79-year-old Tarpon Springs man and his dog killed in crash on U.S. Hwy 19 North, police say

article

A 79-year-old man and his dog died after a crash on U.S. Hwy 19 North on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tarpon Springs police.

Around 2:22 p.m. police say a blue Toyota pickup truck was headed northbound in the Anderson Park area when it was hit on the front driver's side by a white Toyota headed south on U.S. Hwy 19.

Authorities say the white Toyota was trying to make a turn in front of Anderson Park when the crash happened.

The crash caused the white Toyota to flip, and the blue Toyota hit a concrete power pole, according to police. Both drivers were trapped in their cars and had to be taken out by officers.

The 17-year-old boy from Tarpon Springs, who was driving the blue pickup truck, was taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, according to officials. Police say he's in stable condition.

Officers say the 79-year-old man who was driving the white Toyota was pronounced dead at Advent Health of North Pinellas around 4 p.m. on the same day of the accident. The man's dog was found dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking for any witnesses to contact Officer Lee Palmer or Steve Gassen at 727-938-2849.