1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Polk County near Publix parking lot: FHP
HAINES CITY, Fla. - A 58-year-old Haines City man died Friday night after a crash on US-17 North, according to officials.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old Haines City woman was driving a Toyota sedan west on US-17/92 around 7 p.m.
According to troopers, a 33-year-old Auburndale man was driving a Chevy pickup truck east on US-17/92. Authorities say near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, the 79-year-old tried to turn left into a Publix parking lot located at 617 US-17 North.
READ: Passenger dies, motorcyclist arrested for DUI after crash on I-4: FHP
The Toyota entered the path, and hit, the truck, according to FHP.
Officials say a Mazda van being driven by a 21-year-old Haines City man was also exiting the parking lot at the time of the crash.
The Mazda was hit by the other vehicles, according to authorities.
The 58-year-old Haines City man who was a passenger in the Toyota was taken to the hospital, which is where he died, according to officials.
Troopers say the 79-year-old driver had serious injuries.