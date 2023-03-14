Local non-profit providing a unique spring break experience

For some kids spring break means hanging out and playing video games, but some lucky youngsters are getting to cast a line for a purpose at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center in Apollo Beach run by FWC.

It’s a special spring break camp put on by Impowered Minds, a non-profit organization formed two years ago by Jasen Glanton.

"Fishing is a place for mentorship, a place for good conversations, but also fishing just releases so much stress, basically we can put the world away.," says Glanton, who says his parents took him fishing all the time when he was a kid.

"My favorite part of fishing is when you cast, and then you wait, and then you real it in," laughs 9-year-old King Israel. Minutes later he reeled in a fish that Glanton helped him measure.

It’s the second year for the spring break camp. Glanton says any kid can sign up, free of charge.

