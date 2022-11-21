AAA's 'Tow to Go' offers free rides, tow for impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend

article

The holidays are here and while many are getting festive, AAA is offering an option to those who may need a ride if they have one too many to drink.

AAA is once again activating its "Tow to Go" program for Thanksgiving weekend, and the service is even available for non-members in order to avoid impaired driving. The program kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and runs through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

The agency stresses that it should be used as a last resort. The service is only available to one person and their vehicle.

According to AAA, "Tow to Go" aims to remove impaired drivers from roads and get people home safely on nights when impaired driving may be more likely. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that between 2016-2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A tow truck will take the impaired driver home or to a safe location, but it must be within a 10-mile radius.

The Tow to Go service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions. The program operates in Florida; Georgia (excluding Savannah); Iowa; Michigan; North Dakota; Nebraska; Tennessee; Wisconsin; Denver; Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Fort Wayne/South Bend, Indiana.

The number to call is 855-2-TOW-2-GO, which is 855-286-9246.

"Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go," according to AAA. "It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating."