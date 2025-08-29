Abandoned dogs 'Blessing, Hope, and Halo’ fighting for lives after being dumped in Hillsborough woods

The Brief Three starving dogs were dumped behind a Lutz gas station. One dog, named Blessing, is fighting to survive after testing positive for parvo. The reward for information has grown to $5,750 thanks to donations, including from actor Dave Bautista.



Three dogs are recovering at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay after being found abandoned in the woods behind Blessings Gas Station on U.S. 41.

What we know:

The dogs, named Blessing, Hope, and Halo (previously named Spirit), are Pointer-Hound mixes, each weighing only 16 pounds when they were rescued. Staff say all three were emaciated, soaked in urine, and near death.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Blessing, the mother dog, is in the worst shape. She is covered in sores, too weak to stand, and has tested positive for parvovirus. Staff estimate her chance of survival at just 50%.

Her two puppies, Hope and Spirit, tested negative for parvo but are also extremely malnourished.

"We are OUTRAGED," shelter staff said in a Facebook post. "These innocent dogs were discarded in the woods, where they may never have been found. This is UNACCEPTABLE. If you cannot care for your animals, there are options available, including HSTB, Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, and other shelters and rescues across Tampa Bay, Pasco, and Pinellas."

READ: Abandoned pup with tragic past rescued after being stranded for days on Ohio river

Timeline:

The Humane Society says two young girls spotted the dogs in the woods and rushed them to the shelter on Thursday. Without that quick action, staff believe the animals would not have survived.

Animal Control with Hillsborough County is now investigating, and the Humane Society is pleading for tips that could lead to whoever abandoned them.

"This is one of the most horrific cases we’ve seen in a long time," the shelter wrote. "Our hearts are shattered.... but we are determined to fight for their lives."

Community response:

Donations are already pouring in. Actor and animal advocate Dave Bautista contributed $5,000 toward a reward fund. Another anonymous donor added $250, bringing the total to $5,750.

The Humane Society says the public outrage reflects how deeply this case has touched the community.

The Source: This story is based on information from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County Animal Control, along with communications obtained by FOX 13 News.