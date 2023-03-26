Academy of the Holy Names receives $ 1,000,000 gift

article

On Saturday, the Academy of the Holy Names, a private Catholic school in Tampa, announced on that it had received a $1,000,000 gift in support of its new strategic priorities.

The gift from Renée and Brian Murphy, founder and CEO of ReliaQuest, will be used to create new and improved athletic and recreational areas to better support student programming at all levels, as identified by the school’s new five-year strategic plan.

"The Academy’s mission is rooted in the full development of the human person, educating the mind, body, and soul," said Academy President Kevin P. Whitney. "The Murphy family’s generosity will significantly benefit the student experience. We are immensely grateful for Renée and Brian’s bold commitment to supporting the vision and direction of our school."

Over the past ten years, the Academy has committed significant resources to modernize and expand academic learning spaces for all grade levels from Pre-K through high school. With this gift from the Murphy family, the school is better positioned to further improve student life initiatives through enhanced health, wellness, and fitness facilities.

Renée Murphy touched on the importance of the academy saying, "The Academy of the Holy Names is a significant asset to our Tampa community, and our family is committed to continuing to support youth and education across the Tampa Bay area. Brian and I are honored to make this gift to AHN. Our family has benefited from the rigorous education and formation the Academy offers and are happy to do our part to make improvements for future AHN students."

The announcement was made during the school’s annual fundraising gala, which took place Saturday night at the Tampa Marriott Water Street.









