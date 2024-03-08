Accused armed carjacker caught by police K-9 following chase

A Plant City man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint was arrested after leading police on a chase.

On Wednesday, officers responding to the area of 25 Mays St. for reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. say a man, later identified as 28-year-old Aaron Tyler Chasteen, had pointed a gun at two men in a golf cart.

Police say Chasteen followed the men in a vehicle as they drove away. Eventually, officers say Chasteen turned in another direction and stopped pursuing them.

A little while later, investigators say Chasteen touched base a woman he knows and asked her for the keys to her vehicle, but she didn’t hand them over.

That’s when, according to the Plant City Police Department, Chasteen pulled out a gun and fired three shots into the ground near the victim’s feet before grabbing the keys and driving off.

READ: Plant High chorus class to take stage with 'Foreigner' at Strawberry Festival

Police say Chasteen did not stop when they spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over. Instead, they say he led police on a chase that ended around W. Reynolds St. and Pinecrest St.

According to PCPD, Chasteen got out of the car and ran away, but was captured by a police K-9 after a short chase.

Aaron Chasteen mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, armed carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, discharging a gun in public or on a residential property within 1,000 feet of a person, fleeing to elude an officer, driving with a revoked license, resisting without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

READ: Plant City man’s collection of old red tractors brings back memories: 'I'm not going to get rid of them'

The victim was not injured during the incident, but Chasteen suffered minor injuries. He was booked after being released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter