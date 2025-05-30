Accused drunk driver had a BAC 5.5 times the legal limit in head-on crash that killed Lake Placid teen: FHP

The Brief A man accused in a deadly DUI crash that killed a 16-year-old girl had a BAC that was 5.5 times the legal limit. Troopers arrested Thomas Raulerson on May 30, 2025, for the fatal crash that happened on May 22, 2025. He has been charged with DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI property damage.



A suspected drunk driver has been arrested for a deadly crash that killed a 16-year-old girl earlier this month in Highlands County.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on May 22, 2025, Thomas Raulerson, 44, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US Highway 98 in a construction zone shortly after 4 p.m.

At the same time, troopers say two SUVs were traveling southbound in the southbound lanes.

When the first SUV saw Raulerson driving the wrong way, troopers say the driver hit the brakes, steered right, traveled off the roadway and slammed into a construction barrel.

According to FHP, the driver of the second SUV, a 16-year-old girl, hit the brakes as the SUV traveling in front of her veered off the road.

Troopers say Raulerson collided head-on with the teen’s SUV.

The 16-year-old died at the scene.

Raulerson was taken to HCA Highlands Hospital and then airlifted to Lawnwood Hospital in Ft. Pierce.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Raulerson’s blood alcohol concentration level was .445, which is 5.5 times the legal limit.

On May 30, 2025, troopers arrested Raulerson for DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI property damage.

