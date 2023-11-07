Accused DUI driver hits trooper patrol car in Pinellas County traffic zone: FHP

article

A Canadian man was arrested Monday evening after troopers say he was driving under the influence when he crashed into the side of a patrol car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Wayne Murray Cole, 75, was traveling eastbound on Park Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Troopers say he traveled into a well-marked construction zone just west of 141st Street North and slammed into passenger side of a marked FHP patrol car that was parked in the left lane, behind traffic cones.

Post-impact, the driver continued eastbound and was stopped a short time later by a trooper.

FHP says nobody was injured in the crash.

Cole, who troopers say had a breath sample was .092, was later arrested for DUI.