Expand / Collapse search

Accused DUI driver hits trooper patrol car in Pinellas County traffic zone: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
A man from Canada was arrested for DUI after crashing into a trooper's car. article

A man from Canada was arrested for DUI after crashing into a trooper's car. Image is courtesy of FHP. 

SEMINOLE, Fla. - A Canadian man was arrested Monday evening after troopers say he was driving under the influence when he crashed into the side of a patrol car. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Wayne Murray Cole, 75, was traveling eastbound on Park Boulevard around 8 p.m. 

Troopers say he traveled into a well-marked construction zone just west of 141st Street North and slammed into passenger side of a marked FHP patrol car that was parked in the left lane, behind traffic cones. 

Post-impact, the driver continued eastbound and was stopped a short time later by a trooper. 

READ: Suspected DUI driver slams into Hillsborough County deputy’s patrol vehicle: HCSO

FHP says nobody was injured in the crash. 

Cole, who troopers say had a breath sample was .092, was later arrested for DUI. 