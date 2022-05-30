Feds: Four Polk County men posed as law enforcement, committed armed robberies across Florida counties

Federal agents say four Polk County men were involved in a rash of armed robberies, all while pretending to be law enforcement officers.

Their targets are local drug dealers.

Prosecutors say the four-armed robbers – Nathaniel Carr of Lakeland, Reginald Roberts of Lakeland, Chrishawn Butler of Bartow, and Daniel Jackson of Winter Haven – impersonated cops. They used fake police vests, along with blue lights and sirens, and drove around in a black Dodge Durango.

Evidence photos attached to the criminal complaint show the suspects in action pretending to be officers during one heist and were stealing cash, drugs, cell phones, and other valuables. In some cases, agents say the suspects fired their weapons during the robberies.

Prosecutors say the group moved around, striking in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, all the way to Lee County, They say the armed crooks are connected to at least five robberies from December 2020 to April 2021.

This case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, Bartow Police Department, Lakeland Police Department, Dade City Police, and other agencies.

All four face federal robbery charges, conspiracy, brandishing, and discharging a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Carr and Butler made their first court appearance in federal court in Tampa on May 12.

Roberts and Jackson will make their initial appearance on June 7.