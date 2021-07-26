Suspect in custody after Hernando deputies report 'active shooter' in Brooksville

article

Hernando County deputies say there is no danger to the public after one person was taken into custody following an "active shooter" situation, according to the agency.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at the BioSpine Institute, located at 7101 Mariner Boulevard in Brooksville. Initially, HCSO reported an active shooter on Mariner Boulevard near Landover Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said they received multiple 911 calls from BioSpine about a shooting in the facility. At least 30 deputies responded to the scene, and went room to room securing the building. As they made their way to the back of the office, deputies located a male suspect and took him into custody.

Investigators said the male suspect entered the building and shot a female victim. They believe the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert and is in critical condition. At some point, they said the suspect was also shot, and was transported to the hospital by ground. He is in guarded condition, the sheriff's office said.

