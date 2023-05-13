Adopt-a-Palooza returns to Manatee County with nearly 200 animals looking for their forever family

article

The 7th Annual Adopt-a-Palooza was a pet lover's paradise, with nearly 200 cats and dogs from Manatee County Animal Welfare and several local rescue organizations in search of the pur-fect forever family.

"It's what we work so hard at achieving," said Hans Wohlgefart with Manatee County Animal Welfare. "So many of these dogs come in hit by cars. Others just uncared for a long time, so when we're able to find homes for them, and it's the best feeling ever."

It's their ultimate goal year-round, as shelters continue to take in influxes of animals and deal with overcrowding regularly.

"We've seen an increase sometimes of 15 dogs per day coming into the shelter," Hans added.

"I don't believe that it's just in Manatee County. It's the Suncoast area, the surrounding counties, the state of Florida, every state in the U.S.," added Alana Ruszczyk, Shelter Manager at Humane Society Manatee County. "Overpopulation in animal shelters, owner surrenders, people letting go of their animals to become stray animals. I do believe there is a disconnect on how to property rehome or surrender an animal and not just let it go."

A dog waiting for it's forever home





Space issues are when partnerships between these organizations are vital.



"Sometimes, when a pet sits at a shelter for too long, we can transfer them to another shelter, and they get adopted right away, so a little change of location always helps," Hans explained.

" So can we, whether it's big or small," said Alana. There's always a way to support the operations that care for these innocent babies when someone else can't.



"Fostering, volunteering, transport...there's a lot of in-state-out-of-state transportation that people don't have drivers for," Alana added. "There's so many levels to it, funding, grant opportunities, marketing, and social media."

For more information on how you can help, click here.