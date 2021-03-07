Adventure Island opens 2021 season with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

The fun kicked off Sunday at Adventure Island as the waterpark opened its doors for the 2021 season.

"As strange as everything is, we are still able to have a good, physically distant time at these parks with all of our new health and safety measures in place," said Rebecca Romzek, a spokesperson for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

This comes as the park was originally scheduled to open on Saturday, but the weather forced the opening date to be pushed to Sunday instead.

"That was our planned opening day for the season. With a look at the forecast, it just wasn’t in the cards. But we’re happy to open today," said Romzek.

With opening day in the books, sights are now set on warmer days ahead and the incoming spring breakers who missed out on the fun last year.

"Last year we opened for just a day or two for Solar Vortex, which is our new slide that opened last year. This year is the first opportunity that guests will be able to enjoy Solar Vortex during spring break," said Romzek.

Both Adventure Island and Busch Gardens temporarily closed their doors during the height of the pandemic. Since re-opening, reservations have been required with face coverings and social distancing enforced.

"At Adventure Island, masks are not required in the water, but they are required in those common spaces. So the same arrival process, in the gift shop, queuing up for your food at the food locations, to make sure we’re keeping everyone safe and healthy," said Romzek.

With the safety precautions in place, Adventure Island is ready to welcome their guests back, and they say the feeling is mutual.

"We are so lucky that our parks have such great outdoor, open spaces that even with the limited capacity were enforcing at both of our parks, there’s so much space for people to spread out," said Romzek. "They’re coming out, they’re seeing that and everyone is starting to become more and more comfortable with those kind of experiences."

