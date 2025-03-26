After back-to-back storms, Drift-In AMI prepares to celebrate its 100-year anniversary upon reopening

The Brief An Anna Maria Island bar that has been a staple for nearly 100 years is reopening. Drift-In AMI was forced to close due to hurricane damage. The bar owner said preserving small businesses like Drift-In is critical in keeping traditions alive.



If the walls of Drift-In AMI could talk, they would have a story to tell.

"We are known as Anna Maria Island’s dive bar. It’s a place for people to come in, like a family room. Tell stories and have a good time, sing and dance," said owner Derek Williams.

Tampa Bay Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper at Drift-In AMI.

Tampa Bay Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper hoisted the Stanley Cup at Drift-In.

The backstory:

You never know who will be sitting one barstool over.

In the late 1930s, baseball legend Babe Ruth ended up owning the Bridge Street bar.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"As the legend goes, Babe came in. He chose to walk out on his tab, maybe had one too many, and came back the following day and, in turn, bought the bar," said Williams.

Local perspective:

As the staple in Bradenton Beach prepared to celebrate 100 years in business , Hurricane Helene brought storm surge, and then Hurricane Milton caused wind damage.

"We were working on a number of things to bring this business up to date a little bit, and with the storms, walking in the devastation was pretty traumatic," Williams said. "We had about three and a half feet of water in here, a lot of damage. All of our equipment was destroyed. We had to do a lot in terms of fixing things from stem to stern," said Williams.

Big picture view:

Williams wasn’t going to let this legacy fade away.

"We walked out that door. I remember we walked right down Bridge Street down to the water, and we said, you know, what this is an opportunity," Williams told FOX 13. "We have to be positive and leaders, and try to show the business is resilient."

Drift-In AMI boarded up from hurricane damage.

For the past six months, work has continued.

"Reopening is an exciting time. We tried our best out of the gate to do some things to accelerate and be one of the first businesses open, but we’ve had some issues that we resolved and have been resolving with the city," said Williams. "We are very proud of that. We try to do things the right way with integrity and honesty."

What's next:

On Friday, April 4, the doors of the Drift-In AMI will reopen, and customers are already waiting.

"I’ve been chomping at the bit," said Donald White.

Donald White has drifted in for 25 years.

"The attitude: Everybody is happy here, other bars not so much," said White. "Everybody is happy, everybody knows each other, and it’s like family."

Williams at Drift-In.

Williams's family, including his father-in-law and the bar’s former owner, Joe Cuervo, are ready for another 100 years of memories.

"We wanted to make sure this place in particular wasn’t bulldozed for another high rise, but could be something families generations come here and tell stories and grandparents are bringing parents," Williams said. "We’ve had weddings, funerals. You name it’s been at the Drift-In."

