After being in and out of jail, convicted killer set free again after serving 25 years for fatal robbery

On Thursday, Kyle Moran knew he would either go back to prison or be set free after serving 25 years in prison for a fatal robbery.

During a virtual court hearing, Tampa judge Kimberly Fernandez announced her weighty decision.

"I'm going to modify the defendant’s sentence to time served on each count," ruled Fernandez.

Fernandez would allow Moran to remain free on probation with a few conditions.

"He should have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family," ordered Fernandez.

In 1994, Moran, along with two other teens, broke into a house and killed the homeowner. During the break-in, Moran pulled the trigger and got a life sentence, along with co-defendant Floyd LaFountain.

However, the U.S. Supreme court ruled juveniles condemned to life should have a chance at parole and be re-sentenced.

Two years ago, Moran was released from prison by a judge but prosecutors won an appeal so Moran was once again fighting for his freedom.

LaFountain was freed in 2017, after being locked up for 22 years. He told FOX 13 back then some habits were hard to break.

"I still eat fast. There (prison) you have to eat fast because you only had a small amount of time to eat," LaFountain said.

LaFountain lined up a job and hit the reset button. Now, Moran will have that chance too.

