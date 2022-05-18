After mom’s death, Tampa Bay Tech student keeps her close to her heart, finishes senior year strong

Seventeen-year-old Akari Isaac has a personality that beams with joy, with plenty of flair. And why not? She's about to graduate from Tampa Bay Tech, and she has a lot to look forward to.

"It's an accomplishment. I'm just happy I could finish strong," she said.

Finishing strong was a bigger challenge for her than most. She's had a lot to work through. Her mom died not long before her senior year began.

"She died from Stage 3 breast cancer," Akari said, looking down at her wrist and smiling. "So, I always have my bands on to support my mother."

She beamed holding her pink bracelets up to show.

They were close. And even now Akari keeps her close to her heart.

"My mom was a very wise and happy person," she explained. "She loved working with kids. She was always uplifting. She always kept people up and about."

READ: Northeast High student becomes first from school's automotive program to become valedictorian

While it wasn't easy, she had her friends, teachers who adore her, and a family that loves her helping her through. A huge family.

"Just to have family. It's a big thing, like we have always been heavy on support. If somebody doesn't have it somebody else may, so it's the support, the love, the happiness, just to be around each other," Akari said.

They all pulled together to help her get to the next chapter: the University of Florida.

"I'm going to be a Gator!" Akari said with a laugh. "So I'm very excited about that. And I look forward to being with all the other track and field athletes."

Last year, Akari was state champ in disc throwing. This year, she's kept her standout status.

"This year, I'm number three in discus and number four in shot put in the state," she said.

Again, Akari added, it was all from the help of family.

"My grandpa has been my track coach since I was little," she explained. "He started me off. My dad was my support system. All of my family are really. My grandpa helped me stay focused and get the job done."

But her mom stays with her still in her future ambition. Just like her mom, Akari wants to help others too.

Advertisement

"I want to be a child psychologist. I love helping people, so I'm looking more into the thought of helping others," she said. "People helped me and figured out what was wrong with me, so I want to do that for others. I feel like if it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be the way I am. I just feel accomplished. I want to make her proud."