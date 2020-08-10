After nearly 50 years in medicine, Brandon doctor dies of COVID-19

The medical community is mourning the loss of longtime-doctor at Brandon Regional Hospital, Sam Scolaro.

“He said, 'I made a promise to God at 20 years old that I’d serve my patients 'till the day I die, so I’m never going to retire,'” his daughter, Stephanie Scolaro told FOX 13.

At 75 years old, Dr. Scolaro passed away Friday from complications from COVID-19.

“Since I was a little kid, I was so proud to tell people my dad’s a doctor because he helped everybody,” she said.

Dr. Scolaro tested positive for COVID-19 on his 53rd wedding anniversary -- June 25.

“When we went to the hospital, my mom told me she knew it would be the last time we saw him. He was very sick,” Stephanie said.

But even in his final days, Dr. Scolaro never stopped thinking of others.

“He told his nurses, 'We need to hurry and get me out of here, my patients need me,'” Stephanie said.

It was just the doctor in him, honoring the promise he made all those years ago.